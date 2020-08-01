ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m. Odessa Fire Rescue and Fire Investigators responded to a structure fire at 801 Prairie Ave, Bethel Baptist Church.

The structure was abandoned and unsecured. The fire is ruled as arson.

At this current time, there are no witnesses or suspects. The structure did sustain the fire damage and was not a total loss.

The investigation continues, AFT has been notified due to the building being identified as a church and no other information available at this time.