Odessa church helps with Hurricane Laura relief in Louisiana

"It makes me feel grateful that we're able to help," Brandon Pugh, assistant pastor said.

ODESSA, Texas — At First United Pentecostal Church in Odessa, they're collecting community donations of items like water, gas cans, toiletries and food for a handful of church members to bring down to Louisiana this weekend to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

They'll be collecting tonight and tomorrow night from 5-7.

"Anything we do is not going to be enough, but just the little that we can do can bless somebody," Brandon Pugh, assistant pastor said.

First United Pentecostal Church has a heart for helping.

They stepped up when Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast.

And now they're ready to do the same for people in Louisiana.

"It makes me feel grateful that we're able to help," Pugh said.

They've teamed up with a church in Moss Bluff who can direct their donations where it's needed the most.

"We're part of an organization, the United Pentecostal Church International, which is lots of churches across the nation and so it's a great network, so with having that network we knew pastors over there," Pugh said.

Last weekend, a team from Odessa was able to feed close to 4,000 people in Louisiana.

Another team is headed there this weekend with trailers full of donations.

"Oil is down and so we thought we were hurting until we see pictures and we see other people that don't have a house, don't have electricity, don't have running water and having that connection we said what can we do to help," Pugh said.

It's a task West Texans are known for, whenever a need arises, we're there to offer a helping hand.

________________________________________________________________

Pastor Pugh said clothing donations are not needed at this time.

On this church group's drive east to Louisiana, they'll stop to pick up donations locally at the Republican headquarters off of Jefferson Ave, the Quality Body Works on 8th street and in Colorado City before they leave the West Texas area.

If you'd like more information about donations, you can reach Pastor Pugh at 636-328-1472.