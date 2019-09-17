ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Odessa authorities responded to a structure fire in West Odessa sometime around 2:30 p.m. on September 17.

Viewers reported the smoke could be seen for quite a ways from the actual fire.

According to the City of Odessa, the fire involved multiple mobile home units. The area is home to a mix of trailers and RVs.

One mobile home and three RVs were fully engulfed and all units were a total loss. Additionally, some propane tanks in the area exploded.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out by 3:45 p.m.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office says it is near North Robin Avenue and West Love Drive.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded with nine units, and ECSO assisted with traffic control.

There is no word yet on the official cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.