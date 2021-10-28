NewsWest 9 kicks off 2021 toy drive with the Salvation Army

NewsWest 9 is partnering with the Salvation Army and United Supermarkets to help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — NewsWest 9, the Salvation Army and United Supermarkets have once again partnered in 2021 for the annual toy drive.

The toy drive, which kicks off on November 8, will help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas to make sure they have a happy Christmas.

Red barrels will be at select locations across Midland, Odessa and Big Spring to collect toys.

If you are interested in helping, you can purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in a red barrel at one of the below locations.

All toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army and will stay local.

Midland

Bill Williams Tire Center-1500 Rankin Hwy

Fix West Texas-5025 Princeton Ave Ste. 2

MacPac Package and Mail Depot-1404 N Big Spring St.

Market Street-706 N Midkiff Rd

Matthews Martial Arts in Midland-3209 W Cuthbert, Suite A-9

My Community Credit Union 5407 Andrews Hwy (inside the HEB) 600 W. Louisiana 912 N. Midkiff Dr. 4001 N. Big Spring St.

Residence at Midland-5801 Deaville Blvd 79701

United Supermarkets 1002 Andrews Hwy 3317 Midland Dr

Walgreens 4313 Andrews Highway 3321 W Wadley Ave 3201 N Big Spring Street 215 Andrews Highway



Odessa

Basin Plumbing-4001 Penbrook Suite 320

Blanton Elementary-4101 Lynbrook Ave.

Dollar General locations

Gonzales Elementary-2700 Disney St.

Marriott Downtown-305 E. 5th St.

Odessa City Hall-411 W. 8th St.

Odessa Fire Department 1801 E Murphy 5151 E. University 2616 N. Golder 7155 Eastridge Road 3414 Brentwood 2425 W. 16th St. 301 E. Yukon 1100 W. 2nd St.

Odessa Police Department-205 N. Grant Ave.

Odessa Ultimate Tool & Safety-403 W. 2nd St. #5442

Pathway Baptist Church-1601 W. University Blvd.

Pease Elementary-1800 W. 22nd St.

Sam Houston Elementary-400 E. 37th St

Sunbelt Commercial Cleaning-1464 N Redondo

Vintage Deluxe-1901 N. County Rd West

Walgreens 1305 W. University Blvd. 1707 W. 8th Street 801 Maple Ave 2161 E. 42nd Street



Big Spring