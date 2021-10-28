NewsWest 9 kicks off 2021 toy drive with the Salvation Army

MIDLAND, Texas — NewsWest 9, the Salvation Army and United Supermarkets have once again partnered in 2021 for the annual toy drive.
The toy drive, which kicks off on November 8, will help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas to make sure they have a happy Christmas.
Red barrels will be at select locations across Midland, Odessa and Big Spring to collect toys.
If you are interested in helping, you can purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in a red barrel at one of the below locations.
All toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army and will stay local.
Midland
- Bill Williams Tire Center-1500 Rankin Hwy
- Fix West Texas-5025 Princeton Ave Ste. 2
- MacPac Package and Mail Depot-1404 N Big Spring St.
- Market Street-706 N Midkiff Rd
- Matthews Martial Arts in Midland-3209 W Cuthbert, Suite A-9
- My Community Credit Union
- 5407 Andrews Hwy (inside the HEB)
- 600 W. Louisiana
- 912 N. Midkiff Dr.
- 4001 N. Big Spring St.
- Residence at Midland-5801 Deaville Blvd 79701
- United Supermarkets
- 1002 Andrews Hwy
- 3317 Midland Dr
- Walgreens
- 4313 Andrews Highway
- 3321 W Wadley Ave
- 3201 N Big Spring Street
- 215 Andrews Highway
Odessa
- Basin Plumbing-4001 Penbrook Suite 320
- Blanton Elementary-4101 Lynbrook Ave.
- Dollar General locations
- Gonzales Elementary-2700 Disney St.
- Marriott Downtown-305 E. 5th St.
- Odessa City Hall-411 W. 8th St.
- Odessa Fire Department
- 1801 E Murphy
- 5151 E. University
- 2616 N. Golder
- 7155 Eastridge Road
- 3414 Brentwood
- 2425 W. 16th St.
- 301 E. Yukon
- 1100 W. 2nd St.
- Odessa Police Department-205 N. Grant Ave.
- Odessa Ultimate Tool & Safety-403 W. 2nd St. #5442
- Pathway Baptist Church-1601 W. University Blvd.
- Pease Elementary-1800 W. 22nd St.
- Sam Houston Elementary-400 E. 37th St
- Sunbelt Commercial Cleaning-1464 N Redondo
- Vintage Deluxe-1901 N. County Rd West
- Walgreens
- 1305 W. University Blvd.
- 1707 W. 8th Street
- 801 Maple Ave
- 2161 E. 42nd Street
Big Spring
- Amy Reese Dentistry-710 S. Main St.
- Back in Motion Chiropractic-1113 S. Scurry St
- Big Spring Jr. High-624 E. 6th St.
- Burkes Outlet-Big Spring Mall
- David Ward Dentistry-1500 Scurry St.
- Geo Prison-1701 Apron Dr.
- Howard County Law Enforcement-3611 W. Hwy 80
- Kentwood Early Childhood-2500 Merrily Dr.
- Starbucks-801 E. Hwy I-20
- Toxai Carbon-1211 N. Midway Rd.
- Washington Elementary School-1201 Birdwell Ln