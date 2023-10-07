New zoo to be coming soon to Midland

As part of The Preserve Midland project, Zoo Midland is hoping to open to the public by mid-2027.

MIDLAND, Texas — NewsWest 9 told you the history of the Cole Park Zoo, a zoo in Midland that closed in 1977.

Well, according to a Facebook post, another zoo is on its way to the Tall City: Zoo Midland!

According to the website, "Zoo Midland is a nonprofit project dedicated to providing fun and highly interactive experiences, bringing you closer to extraordinary animals and nature's wonders."

The project is part of the Preserve at Midland project, which will be located on the former Nueva Vista Golf Club. The zoo will begin construction in 2024 with a 30 to 42 month build timeline.

The zoo is hoping to open by mid-2027, 50 years after the closure of the Cole Park Zoo.