BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas Trails Alliance is bringing new hiking and biking trails to the Big Spring State Park and phase one is already open.

There are plans to open more trails in the future with the hope that the new trail will have a big economic impact for the park and for the city.

Park Manager, Ron Alton expresses the park’s gratefulness, "We're very thankful to the West Texas Trail Association for these trails to be built, both donors from Big Spring and from the Midland Odessa area allowed it to happen. The folks who built the trail really knew what they were doing. Fantastic berms built into the turns and now all the runners, walkers and bikers are really enjoying it."

If you're planning a trip to the park, there are some things to be aware of… all paved roads leading into and throughout the park will be closed on July 9th, crews are resurfacing those roads. Hikers and bikers can still use the new trail, they'll just need to park along FM 700.