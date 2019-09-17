ODESSA, Texas — With more and more people turning to suicide, the United States government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach.

"Our kids are raised to do 911, if they do whatever that number is-your prayer is that they’ll be able to in that period of time where they’re having difficulty thinking about so many other things but the pain that they’ll be able to get in touch with somebody that they can talk to," said Maria D. Avalos, a UTPB Psychology department head.

Right now the suicide hotline number is an 11-digit number but when a person is in crisis mode and unable to see past their pain, a 3-digit number might be easier to call.

“Imagine what it feels like to be in that headspace that that is the only option," said Avalos. “The impact of death by suicide of a family member, a child, its devastating for everyone who’s left behind so it's incredibly important."

On the other side of the 3-digit number is a trained professional hoping to save a life.

“The people answering the phones are training in screening to determine where someone is at in regard to thinking, contemplating it, suicidal idealization, to actively having a plan and going to go with their plan," said Avalos.

If they are found to be on the actively suicidal side of the spectrum, the professional is able to send first responders to the caller's location.

“A lot of people right now with the suicide rates, suicide is the first option. It used to be where there where a lot of other options before they came to that point, now it seems to be something right now in epidemic form where it's what they’re going to first," said Avalos.

Suicide has become the 10th leading cause of death overall, and for children and adolescents it's the second leading cause of death.

“Right now, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the rate of suicide has increased so significantly that it's being considered an epidemic," said Avalos.

Last year alone, the hotline counselors answered 2.2 millions calls and even more calls are expected if the number were implemented, as it would likely lead to more calls and in turn more lives being saved.