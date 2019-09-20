ODESSA, Texas — According to research, only 50% of kindergartners in Ector County are ready for school by the time they start Kindergarten.

UTPB's First 5 program hopes to step in and fill some of those gaps to make sure children get the best start they can.

“We are on a mission to assure all children are ready and successful their first year of school,” said Dr. Diana Ruiz, the Director of First 5 Permian Basin.

Hippy stands for Parents of Preschool Youngsters Program.

Kids that complete the HIPPY program start Kindergarten with skills that many still need to learn.

“One of my twins already knows how to read. I thought that was so cool," said Janeth Ward, a parent who uses the HIPPY program. “I had all of my kids in HIPPY."

In fact, she's had three kids finish the program already and one who just started.



With HIPPY parents receive a hand delivery at their home with a new curriculum to go over with their children each week.

“HIPPY for me has been very helpful because it's very flexible with your work schedules and school schedules," said Ward. "It’s a thing to help parents more than anything.”

HIPPY is designed to make it as easy as possible for parents to teach their kids Pre-k material.

"You just can't go wrong because when you use it tells you what to say in the parentheses it says 'say this' and you know if you get stuck you just go to the next one," said Ward.

The program is completely free of cost and is funded through a state grant program- to stay funded the program needs to keep a number of families enrolled and participating.

HIPPY is recruiting families for this year's program.

If you are interested in enrolling your kid who between the ages of 3 and 5-years-old, or just learning more you can UTPB First 5: (432)552-4025.