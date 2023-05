The Croakin' Toads will be performing covers from some of your favorite artists and bands from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Centennial Park will be hosting a 'Music in the Park' event on June 2.

The event is completely free and sponsored by Priority Power. The Croakin' Toads will be performing covers from some of your favorite artists like Bruno Mars, The Eagles, Backstreet Boys and many more.