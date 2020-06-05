MIDLAND, Texas — As we approach the thick of spring, everything is blooming, meaning bugs aren't too far off.

In fact, they're right at our front porch light.

"The reason that we have such high numbers of them has more to do with having very very mild winters than anything else," Michael Nickell, Sibley Nature Center Museum Scientist and Naturalist said.

The Texas heat in the spring and summer are the more extreme seasons and that's when these bugs truly come out to play.

Scientists say moths are also here because of the diverse and plentiful food supply.

They feed on leaves, trees, grass, gardens - nearly any kind of vegetation.

And while we are used to the brown moths, some can even bring a little color.

"Some of them are every bit as beautiful as butterflies. They are brilliantly marked and colored and just striking patterns with creme color and jet black and pink and red and orange," Nickell said.

These of course, are more rare species, but they can still be found in Midland if you look hard enough.

And you probably won't have to look too hard...

"A female moth can lay depending on the species anywhere from just a very few, a couple, just a few number of eggs to literally dozens and maybe some species even hundreds of eggs," Nickell said.

But there's no need to be fearful with the checks and balances that exist in nature.

These bugs are just as happy to be out of their cocoons as you are to be out of your house.

