Mold found in kolaches at a few ECISD schools

Once the mold was discovered, the food was immediately thrown out and cereal was served.

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday morning, there was mold found inside some of the kolaches served at a few ECISD schools.

Zavala Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary and Ector Middle School were the three campuses that saw mold in their breakfasts.

When the schools discovered this problem, all of the meals were thrown away and cereal was served. School staffs were alerted to watch and see if anyone was sick from the incident.

The kolaches were popular items this school year with more than 350,000 being served. The school district has decided to remove the item from the school menu out of caution for the rest of the year.