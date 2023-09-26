Midland woman offering reward for injured puppy in animal cruelty investigation

Bruno is a puppy who was recently recovered from a dumpster with a broken leg. His new owner wants justice and accountability for the newest member of her family.

MIDLAND, Texas — As the saying goes, "dogs are a mans best friend," and for one Midland woman, she recently welcomed a new furry friend to her family.

However, the path that puppy took into her life was an unexpected one with an uncertain past -- the puppy was rescued from a dumpster.

Back on Labor Day, a Midland woman, who wanted to stay anonymous for this story, began taking care of the puppy and now wants justice for the newest member of her family -- a puppy named Bruno.

“We aged him at 8-10 weeks when he was recovered from the dumpster because he still had all his puppy teeth in," said Bruno's new owner.

Bruno was recovered from a dumpster near the Santa Fe Apartments in Midland, and he was found dirty, dehydrated and damaged.

“He had a severely broken leg which now he has a plate in – his stitches were just removed – as you can see, he’s just a wonderful, wonderful dog, and we’re trying to find out who or what threw this beautiful puppy in a dumpster to die," Bruno's new owner said.

Bruno was rescued just in time.

“Republic actually emptied that same dumpster within an hour, he would have been dead," Bruno's new owner said.

Now, an animal cruelty investigation is underway by the Midland Police Department.

“With the way cell phones are and home cameras, we’re assuming someone knows something or someone knows someone," Bruno's new owner said. "This puppy has very distinguishing marks. There’s got to be someone out there who knows something. Who did this to this beautiful creature?”

Bruno’s new owner is even offering an incentive.

“I am offering a $1,000 reward for anyone for information that results in the arrest of the individual – or individuals – who threw this beautiful puppy in a dumpster," Bruno's new owner said.

Bruno can’t speak for himself.

“He’s just an innocent puppy with absolutely no guilt at all, and he’s the innocent one in the whole situation," Bruno's new owner said.

The hope is others can be his voice.

“We want closure to this case, and hopefully if people are held accountable for committing a felony – this is exactly what this is – maybe it won’t happen to the next puppy," Bruno's new owner said.

Bruno’s new owner mentioned that a detective has been assigned to the case, and as long as information keeps coming in, the investigation will remain open.