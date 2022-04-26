Midland Victims' Coalition honors victims of crime in ceremony

The ceremony is part of Victims' Rights Week.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Victims' Coalition hosted its annual Crime Victims' Rights and Awareness Ceremony on Tuesday.

This ceremony honored those who have been victims of crime. People shared stories of lost loved ones or of their survival.

Coalition members, including local law enforcement and non-profits like High Sky Children's Ranch and Survivors of Homicide, gathered at Centennial Park.

MVC's mission is to bring awareness to victims' rights and the resources they have available. Many of the resources are free as well.

The members also want to remind people that there is more than one kind of crime victim.

"It can be a victim of a DWI crash, which are not accidents, they're crashes because the person chose to drink and drive. It can be domestic violence, it can be child abuse, it can be any type of victim," said Phyllis Peek, the CEO of Stop DWI, Inc.