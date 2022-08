A reporter on scene said the call was in the 6900 block of Burnett Lane in the Lone Star Trails neighborhood.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a barricaded subject call Wednesday night.

The situation was no threat to neighbors and there are no reported injuries at this time, according to MPD.