MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Suspect is in custody as of 9:27 a.m. Police say the road will be cleared around 10 a.m.

--------------------------

Midland police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in a vehicle.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area of Loop 250 between Garfield and Lamesa.

There are reports of the service roads being backed up so drivers are urged to find an alternative route if possible.

It is not clear what led to the situation but we will update this page as we learn more.