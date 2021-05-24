x
Midland man dies after truck collides with train in Martin County

DPS says the truck left the roadway, crossed the median and ran onto the train tracks.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a train crash in Martin County.

According to DPS, Gary Carr, 56, of Midland was driving a Ford F-150 west on the south service road of I-20, around seven miles east of Stanton.

The truck reportedly left the roadway, traveled across the grass median and onto the rail road tracks.

There it collided with a west-bound train.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 a.m. on May 22. DPS is still investigating and there is no more information available at this time.

