Midland man dies after truck collides with train in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a train crash in Martin County.
According to DPS, Gary Carr, 56, of Midland was driving a Ford F-150 west on the south service road of I-20, around seven miles east of Stanton.
The truck reportedly left the roadway, traveled across the grass median and onto the rail road tracks.
There it collided with a west-bound train.
Carr was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 a.m. on May 22. DPS is still investigating and there is no more information available at this time.