Midland ISD hires new Emergency Management Coordinator

Tim Allen spent the last 10 years working as an Intelligence Section Chief for the Department of Homeland Security.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has hired a new Emergency Management Coordinator for their district.

Tim Allen has previously worked as an Intelligence Section Chief for the Department of Homeland Security. He also spent nearly 32 years in the U.S. Army Reserve where he became a Command Sergeant Major.

This new position will oversee campus safety for all students and staff. This includes crisis situations, natural disasters or any other emergencies that may arise. Allen will also serve as the liaison on emergency preparedness issues internally and externally as well as conduct training programs and emergency operations drills.

"Our students are our future and most precious resource," Allen said. "It is incumbent on us to provide a safe and secure learning environment in which our students can learn and our teachers teach."

The Texas Education Agency recently announced its new safety protocol requirements that must be established in districts by the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the requirements in the new protocol include training for all campus staff, audits of current safety systems, and mandatory drills throughout students and staff safe.

"We recognized the need to provide campuses with support on all of our safety protocols," said Kellie Spencer, Chief of Administrative Services. "Mr. Allen's extensive background in safety and security made him the perfect candidate to lead our efforts to keep our students and staff safe."