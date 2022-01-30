Midland International Airport reopens after evacuation

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE:
Midland International Airport reopens according to City of Midland Officials.
The incident occurred at 2:57 p.m. on January 30. After examining the package and thoroughly looking at it, authorities cleared the scene and determined it was not a threat.
We will continue to add to this story as we get more information.
Original Story:
Midland International Airport was forced to evacuate earlier today.
City of Midland officials were able to confirm that the evacuation occurred due to suspicious package that was found on a flight.
We do not have any more updates at this time. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.