Midland International Airport reopens after evacuation

City of Midland officials confirmed a suspicious package on a flight was the caused of the evacuation.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE:

Midland International Airport reopens according to City of Midland Officials.

The incident occurred at 2:57 p.m. on January 30. After examining the package and thoroughly looking at it, authorities cleared the scene and determined it was not a threat.

Original Story:

Midland International Airport was forced to evacuate earlier today.

City of Midland officials were able to confirm that the evacuation occurred due to suspicious package that was found on a flight.