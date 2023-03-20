Midland Health at Home holds ribbon cutting

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health and LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice held a ribbon cutting Monday.
Midland Health at Home is a new partnership between the two companies to offer home health services such as nursing care, multiple forms of therapy and social work services.
The agency's mission is to help patients remain in their homes for as long as they choose to do so.
"The most important thing I think they provide is that they sometimes they are the only people that these patients will see all day. So, they help resolve issues of isolation that the patient may feel or loneliness. Surely, in COVID pandemic, sometimes they are the only people they saw everyday. So, they provide a lot of service to the patient and help them try to regain their independence," said Stephen Bowerman, President and Chief Officer for Midland Health.
