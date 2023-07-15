Midland Fire Department responds to Fairmont Condos fire

No injuries were reported; investigators believe the fire was started in the second floor apartment and spread to the unit beneath.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday at about 4:40 p.m., Midland Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4700 block of Boulder Drive at the Fairmount Condos.

A total of eight units are affected by the fire with electricity cut to all apartments and smoke affecting all eight units.

So far four families have been notified accounting for five adults and one child.