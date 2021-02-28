Midland Crime Stoppers asking community for help locating woman gone missing in Dec. 2019

The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating a woman who went missing after flying to Midland in 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating 57-year-old Kimberlee Kelly Bolling, who was last spoken to on Dec. 28, 2019.

Bolling's son states that his mother flew to Midland to meet with an unknown male she met online.

Her son further states while speaking with his mother on Dec. 28 on the phone, the conversation cut off and after trying to contact her multiple times, he was unsuccessful.

Now the Midland Crime Stoppers is asking that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kimberlee Kelly Bolling to call 694-TIPS(8477) or use the mobile app P3 TIPS to make an anonymous tip.