Midland crash on West Industrial kills one

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, February 24th around 4:21 p.m., the Midland Police Department was called to a crash in the 3600 block of W. Industrial.

39-year-old Jose Alfredo Somo-ZA Morillo from Midland was killed in the crash. The investigation revealed that Morillo’s vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling eastbound in the 3600 block of W. Industrial when he failed to maintain a single lane of travel.

Morilo went into on-coming traffic and a Ford F250 struck Morillo’s vehicle. The driver of the Ford F250 was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll provide you more details as we get them.