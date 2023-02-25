x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland crash on West Industrial kills one

39-year-old Jose Alfredo Somo-ZA Morillo from Midland was killed in the crash.
Credit: KEWS

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, February 24th around 4:21 p.m., the Midland Police Department was called to a crash in the 3600 block of W. Industrial. 

39-year-old Jose Alfredo Somo-ZA Morillo from Midland was killed in the crash. The investigation revealed that Morillo’s vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling eastbound in the 3600 block of W. Industrial when he failed to maintain a single lane of travel. 

Morilo went into on-coming traffic and a Ford F250 struck Morillo’s vehicle. The driver of the Ford F250 was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll provide you more details as we get them.

The next of Kin has been notified.

More Videos

In Other News

Odessa hosts Texas Tech University Board of Regents for first time in over 20 years

Before You Leave, Check This Out