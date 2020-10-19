Midland County Public Libraries kicks off Fall Festival

Families are invited to the Midland County Public Libraries' Fall Festival on Oct. 24.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you want another fun way to celebrate your Halloween, then why not go to the Midland County Public Libraries' Fall Festival?

Families will be able to enjoy a drive-thru Trunk or Treat as well as see spookily decorated tables lined up around the parking lot.

Visitors are asked to stay in their cars while driving through the festival and getting their candy.

So, if you want to celebrate Fall in a fun and festive way, then the Fall Festival is for you.