Midland College Phi Theta Kappa students start new podcast

Episodes will focus on being a student and the ups and downs that come with college life.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College students have started up a new podcast all about navigating student life and striving for success.

The school's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society started the podcast, called "PTK Perspectives", as part of the national organization's annual College Project challenge.

Episodes will focus on being a student and the ups and downs that come with college life.

PTK students will be presenting the first episode to the MC community at the employee convocation at 8 a.m. on August 16.

Episodes include an interview with MC President Dr. Stephen Thomas, a discussion with Midland College nursing students on preparing for the next health crisis and tips on mental health and wellness.