Midland Classic Theatre Company presents 'Shakespeare's Birthday Bash'

The free event will feature three different performances.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Classic Theatre Company will be presenting Shakespeare's Birthday Bash.

While William Shakespeare's actual birthday is on April 23, the company will be celebrating on April 30.

This annual event will feature three free performances of snippets of some of the Bard's mot famous works.

Shows will run at 12, 2 and 4 p.m. at the Cole Amphitheatre outdoors at Midland Community Theater on Wadley Avenue.

There will also be food trucks, crafts for children, audience participation and more.

This year's event features pieces from "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "Romeo and Juliet", "Macbeth", "Julius Caesar" and more.

For more information on Midland Classic Theatre Company, you can visit the website.