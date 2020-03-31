MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council is limiting customers of Midland businesses to 10% occupancy and implementing a number of other actions to promote health and suppress disease amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mayor Patrick Payton issued a new declaration Monday, March 31 with new requirements for business and individuals alike.

Here's what you need to know if you need to Self-Quarantine:

If you test positive, remain at home and self-quarantine until released by a medical professional.

If you live with someone who tested positive, self-quarantine until a medical professional determines you are no longer capable of transmitting COVID-19. This includes hotel rooms.

ONLY leave your home if it is necessary for medical care.

For Business Owners, here's what's new:

If your business is open during the Declaration, prominently display a notice at the entrance of the business that contains the following language:

"PLEASE COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW.

DO NOT ENTER if: you do not feel well, even if you believe you are experiencing seasonal allergies; or you have been in close proximity with someone who is ill.

Use cart sanitizing wipes (if available).

Do not crowd. Leave at least six feet of space between you and others.

A void unnecessarily touching any items or surfaces.

Use your bent elbow to cover your nose and mouth if you must cough or sneeze.

A void touching your face.

Promptly wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after leaving."

During this Declaration, businesses must limit the number of customers in the building or the building space (if more than one business is located in the building) in which the business operates to 10 percent of the total occupancy normally allowed in the building or the building space under the City Code.

Businesses will also have to make hand sanitizer, with at least 60 percent alcohol, available for customers to use at the entrance and exit of the business, facilitate and encourage social distancing and good hygiene and, to the extent possible, require employees to work from home.

In their Declaration, the City emphasized, "a manager of a business or other person who has decision-making authority over the operation of a business shall not operate the business in violation of this Proclamation or allow the business to be operated in violation of this Proclamation."

Anyone violating this Proclamation, which took effect immediately, may be subject to criminal penalties.

Mayor Patrick N. Payton's declaration took effect March 18, in response to the imminent threat of COVID-19 and City Council consented to the continuation March 24.

