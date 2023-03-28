Midland and Odessa Jersey Mike's locations to participate in 'Day of Giving' event

On March 29, all proceeds will go directly to the West Texas Food Bank.

TEXAS, USA — Midland and Odessa Jersey Mike's locations will be donating 100% of its proceeds to the West Texas Food Bank as a part of the "Day of Giving' event.

The event will be happening on March 29 and the two Jersey Mike's locations involved in the area are located at 4400 North Midland Drive in Midland, and 7270 East Highway 191 in Odessa.