Smoke could be seen coming from the Executive Inn near Wall Street and S Midkiff Road Monday afternoon.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Fire Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Executive Inn near Wall Street and S Midkiff Road.

S Midkiff, between Wall Street and Bankhead Highway, is closed due to the fire. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Not much is known about the fire at this time, but a city of Midland spokesperson is working on gathering more details.