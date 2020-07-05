ODESSA, Texas — It's a new normal for Kourtney Pierce and her central nurse teams at MCH.

"Seeing my floor transform into a COVID unit itself was really interesting. It's really a big thing that I saw my team grow together," Kourtney Pierce, MCH nurse director said.

Kourtney said this leadership role is fairly new to her, but her previous experience and resilient team of nurses that believe in her gives her the strength to push through this pandemic.

"You're always nervous about what's going to happen, just that not knowing," Pierce said.

Teamwork, communication and support from you is what these nurses are leaning on most.

"Whether it's a card from people or even just bringing food up, it definitely help out keeping our morale up and knowing that everybody's out there. They're going through the same thing, but we're going in a whole different area. We're seeing it first hand and so when we go out in the public and we see that people are taking those precautions, it definitely gives us that, good, we're doing something and other people see it too," Pierce said.

So keep following those safety precautions, because brighter days are ahead.

"Remember that there are things going on and it is a little different, but we're going to get through this together, just like we're always saying," Pierce said.

