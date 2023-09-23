Man arrested for concealing human corpse, police say

Roberto Flores was killed back in June 2019 during an argument regarding a cell phone, investigators say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was originally charged with a 2019 murder was arrested for altering or concealing a corpse on Friday.

Roberto Flores was killed back in June 2019 during an argument regarding a cell phone, investigators say. Richard Rodriguez was charged in connection with that case.

According to the arrest affidavit Rodriguez admitted to police that he killed Flores during a fight and afterwards hid the body in a tarp and dumped it on an isolated south side street.

His bond is set at $100,000.

