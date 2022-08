Blong filed to run after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election.

MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong formally announced Tuesday that she will be running for Midland mayor.

The announcement came after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election.

Blong has served as the city council member representing District 4 after her election to the position in November 2019.