MIDLAND, Texas — If you have kids, you're probably used to hearing video games in your living room or basement.

As it turns out, this week, one video game is considered prescribed virtual medicine for ADHD.

It's called EndeavorRx.

It's the very first FDA cleared digital therapy with a dose of 25-30 minutes playing time five days a week for 8 to 12-year-olds.

I caught up with a local family doctor at Complete Care Midland to find out her thoughts on this new development in behavioral treatment.

"I usually say anything that we can treat without medicine and side effects of the pills is always a good thing," Vicky Bakhos Webb, M.D., Family Medicine at Complete Care Midland said.

The FDA says they reviewed data from multiple studies in more than 600 children before approving it.

"It is something exciting, different than medication or behavioral therapy to use, especially that children right now are into video games and it's a big thing right now, just being on video games. If we could use that to enhance or treat something, it's worth giving it a chance I think," Bakhos said.

Dr. Bakhos warns this concept is still very new and she'd like to see more research about EndeavorRx.

"It would be good to wait and see how it does and if there are any new side effects that would come out of it," Bakhos said.

She also questions how this video game is any different than others like it.

As far as getting your hands on this prescribed video game, it's a little harder than just walking up to a video game store.

You'll need a physical written prescription from the doctor.

And as of now, doctors haven't been advised on how to write these prescriptions, so all we can do is wait and see.