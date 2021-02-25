Local author releasing book during black history month

MIDLAND, Texas — Turning pages.



We turned a lot of historic pages in 2020 and we're turning more in 2021.



One of those pages just happens to be inside Cynthia Goyang's book, Three Nights in Mannford.



Although Cynthia started the outlining and writing process 3 years ago, she said her book's contents and timing of being released this month are the works of something divine.



"We didn't have all of these issues going on at the time that I was writing and I just felt as though when I was writing I was putting pen to paper and I had set out to write this book and I did and outline, but as I was writing this book it seemed as though the holy spirit would tell me do this, do that," Goyang said.



It's a story of three characters and their response to the shooting of a black man by a white police officer.



The book goes on to show how their lives and the community's lives are impacted.



"It absolutely surprises me that it's finished now and it's what's happening right now," Goyang said. "I'm really excited to share this with everybody."



She calls it a healing thriller.



Cynthia said there's lots of action and that you'll want to keep turning the pages.



"As this time is continuing with COVID, with the racial problems, with the political problems, with everything that's going on, even our electrical problems recently, it's good to know that God can heal and this is a time for healing. This is a time that this nation needs healing," Goyang said.



The book will be available Friday on Amazon, Kindle and in paperback form.