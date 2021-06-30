Legendary Midland College coach returns for book signing

Retired coach Delnor Poss is returning to MC to sign copies of his new book 'No Time Out! My Nonstop Life.'

MIDLAND, Texas — Retired head golf coach Delnor Poss is known for leading Midland's Golf team to four National Championship titles and now he's returning to town to promote his new book.

The former coach is returning to MC on July 8 to autograph copies of his new book 'No Time Out! My Nonstop Life.' which features stories from his time as a coach.

One story features a former NBA basketball player that he coached. “There was a special time also in Midland College athletics when a diminutive young man played basketball for us named Spud Webb,” Poss said “He provided a lot of excitement.”

Poss had been a part of Midland College since 1977 where he served as interim head men's basketball coach and the Athletic Director for 17 years.

He's also known for coaching high school basketball and football in Garden City and Big Spring.

Poss also coached team USA in the 1996 World University Golf Games in Switzerland, helping the team win 1st place.

Poss retired in May 2017 and now lives in Ruidoso, New Mexico with his wife Martha.