Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary

The ministry helps the homeless and needy in Odessa with meals and transitional programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday.

The community was invited to hang out and enjoy lunch and music.

Jesus House shared where it has come from and where it is headed as a non-profit.

It also released information on its "Build Up" campaign, which will include affordable apartments for rent for low to middle income families as well as a resource building.

This new campaign will be on top of the work Jesus House already does to help the homeless and needy in Odessa with meals and transitional programs.

"We're still feeding people; we have a produce market every Wednesday and every first of the month we do a food pantry," said Donny Kyker, Executive Director of Jesus House. "Just yesterday we helped 99 families with 4,000 pounds of groceries, free groceries."

For more information on Jesus House Odessa and the help it provides, you can click or tap here.