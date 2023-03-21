Individual seriously injured in Alpine house fire

The individual was removed from the residence and transported immediately to a local hospital according to the Alpine Fire Department.

ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Fire Department responded to a house fire on March 20 at 9:00 p.m. involving a seriously injured individual.

AFD was alerted about smoke coming from a house in the area of West Marfa and 8th Street with the unconscious individual in it. Once they arrived, Multiple law enforcement members including some bystanders helped remove the individual from the active fire.

The individual was then immediately handed over to local EMS and transported to a hospital in serious condition. The Fire Department extinguished the home and was able to save some of the rooms. There were no other structures in the surrounding area that were damaged.

Some of the law enforcement teams that helped on top of AFD was Alpine Police, Brewster County Sheriff's Office, UDPS, and Texas DPS.