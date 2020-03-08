How local assisted living homes are preventing residents from getting lonely

"The social need is always important, but it’s more important now," Rodney Berzoza, Manor Park administrator said.

MIDLAND, Texas — With this ever-changing virus comes ever-changing options for seniors living in assisted living homes.

For residents at Manor Park, right now that means options of FaceTiming and Skyping loved ones, window visits, social events, staff visits, chaplain time and more.

"We wanted to make sure that the residents here have every avenue of talking to their loved ones," Rodney Berzoza, Manor Park administrator said.

Administrators here say they’ve been trying to go the extra mile.

"Through a normal window, it’s hard to see the room, it’s hard to see them. You can barely see them. Here in our environment, our setting you’re actually able to see them from head to toe and see how they really are," Berzoza said.

It’s all about making the most of the situation.

Some community members, like the living community’s chaplain, are now required to do the job of many.

"In this time of age where we’re doing social distancing, he’s even more involved in trying to find ways and that way residents know that their spiritual needs are met," Berzoza said.

Manor Park said once the spread slows down, they’ll allow additional pastors, ministers and spiritual mentors to come in.

Attention to detail is key – now, more than ever.

"If we see that an individual is struggling, we can quickly communicate that to our chaplain and make sure that our residents are getting the appropriate attention that they need," Berzoza said.

Because after all, the root of it is love.