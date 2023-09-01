Hobbs man dies in Winkler County crash

23-year-old Kevin Alexander Perez-Viera was pronounced dead at Winkler County Hospital.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — According to a press release from Texas DPS, a Hobbs man has died due to injuries sustained in a two vehicle accident.

On Thursday at about 1:25 a.m. in Winkler County, 30-year-old Fredy Montero-Pavon was driving his Freightliner truck with trailer westbound on SH 302. 23-year-old Kevin Alexander Perez-Viera was driving his car also westbound on SH 302.

Perez-Viera failed to control his car's speed and hit Montero-Pavon's trailer from the back, causing Perez-Viera to roll over.