Hiker dies in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

NPS says a high wind warning was in effect that day, causing winds over 50 mph and freezing temperatures.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A hiker has died while in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, National Park Services says.

The park was notified of an unresponsive hiker on the Guadalupe Peak Trail on Dec. 31.

Hikers nearby administered CPR but the park reports that the person died.

NPS says a high wind warning was in effect that day, meaning there will be wind gusts over 50 miles per hour and wind chills below freezing.

No information was offered on the hiker's identity.

"Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this loss, and our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends," NPS Superintendent Eric Leonard said in a press release.