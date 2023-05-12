x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

High speed chase ends in Gardendale

ECSO said that the chase resulted in the death of a suspect wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

GARDENDALE, Texas — A high speed chase in Gardendale resulted in the death of a suspect wanted for Sexual Assault with a Child. 

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, the chase occurred a little after Midnight on May 12. The chase ended around Marigold Street in Gardendale. 

The suspect ran out of his car and fled on foot before committing suicide with a handgun. No other injuries were reported during the incident. 

Texas DPS assisted with the pursuit, and the name of the deceased suspect will not be released at this time. 

More Videos

In Other News

Midland Health holds Professional Excellence Awards ceremony

Before You Leave, Check This Out