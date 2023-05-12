High speed chase ends in Gardendale

ECSO said that the chase resulted in the death of a suspect wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

GARDENDALE, Texas — A high speed chase in Gardendale resulted in the death of a suspect wanted for Sexual Assault with a Child.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, the chase occurred a little after Midnight on May 12. The chase ended around Marigold Street in Gardendale.

The suspect ran out of his car and fled on foot before committing suicide with a handgun. No other injuries were reported during the incident.