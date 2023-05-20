Friendly local crossing guard given gifts by community

Mark Hall works Monday through Friday at Goddard Junior High and Emerson Elementary.

MIDLAND, Texas — The school year may be coming to an end soon, but one Midland neighborhood wanted to show their local crossing guard some appreciation beforehand.

Mark Hall is out on the corner of Haynes and Ward Monday through Friday, where he does his part as a crossing guard to keep not only kids, but parents safe while crossing them to Goddard Junior High and Emerson Elementary School.

Over time, the community took notice of his friendly demeanor and how much he cared about each of the students he met. They wanted to show their love for Hall by giving him various gifts and coming out to personally thank him for all he does to brighten everyone's days with his friendly demeanor.

"He's a friendly guy," Midland resident Jonathan Conners said. "I mean you drive by, he's waving at you, he's always looking out for the kids, he's very nice with the parents, people got to know his name. So we really just wanted to do something nice for him because he's just a friendly guy."