FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton has selected its new Chief of Police.

Robert Le Lujan was announced as the new chief on September 3 by City Manager Frank Rodriguez III.

Lujan has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement due to his time with the Texas DPS Highway Patrol Service. He has served in Presidio, Marfa, Alpine, El Paso and Del Rio.

He is a native of West Texas, graduating from Van Horn High School and receiving his Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross University.

Lujan says he looks forward to working with the Fort Stockton Police Department and protecting the citizens.