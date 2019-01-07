ODESSA, Texas — Firecracker Fandango will take place in downtown Odessa beginning at 5 p.m. on Independence Day. The grounds for the event will be spread between 2nd and 6th streets on Grant Ave. The festivities include live music, children's activities, and a classic car show. Food trucks and a Selena tribute band will also be on the scene, with the accompanying fireworks display to end the night around 10 p.m.

Odessa 2019 Firecracker Fandango
Downtown Odessa Facebook Page

Firecracker Fandango is Odessa's longest-running patriotic street festival and one of Downtown Odessa, Inc.'s largest fundraisers of the year. All sponsorship dollars go toward event costs and 100% of profit from the event funds revitalization projects for Downtown Odessa. Last year's event saw over 9,000 attendees.