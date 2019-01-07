ODESSA, Texas — Firecracker Fandango will take place in downtown Odessa beginning at 5 p.m. on Independence Day. The grounds for the event will be spread between 2nd and 6th streets on Grant Ave. The festivities include live music, children's activities, and a classic car show. Food trucks and a Selena tribute band will also be on the scene, with the accompanying fireworks display to end the night around 10 p.m.

Downtown Odessa Facebook Page

Firecracker Fandango is Odessa's longest-running patriotic street festival and one of Downtown Odessa, Inc.'s largest fundraisers of the year. All sponsorship dollars go toward event costs and 100% of profit from the event funds revitalization projects for Downtown Odessa. Last year's event saw over 9,000 attendees.