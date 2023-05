No injuries were reported after a Cirrus SR22 traveling from Dallas to Odessa had to land in a field approximately 1.5 miles West of MAF.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — An emergency landing near Midland International Air and Space Port was requested by a private aircraft on May 9 at 8:20 a.m.

The Cirrus SR22 was traveling from Dallas to Odessa and was experiencing a rough engine. The pilot landed the aircraft about 1.5 miles West of MAF in a field.