West Odessa's Ector County Utility District to take over billing and payment services for water

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Tuesday, the Ector County Utility District announced that beginning Sept. 10 they will be sending water bills and processing payments from west Odessa customers instead of the City of Odessa. ECUD said the first communication letter to notify customers about the change was mailed Monday.

This will be the first time in 40 years that ECUD is handling the task. The change is a big step forward in their master water plan, which is centered around becoming more self-sufficient.

"With this change, we will be able to serve our customers in more direct and meaningful ways,” Will Kappauf, a director on the ECUD board said. “We've already taken over the service aspect from the city, and we expect to keep expanding our capabilities as we move to become a standalone utility district servicing our customers."

ECUD also answered the following common questions about the shift in responsibility:

When will this change go into effect?

- Sept. 10, 2021 will be the first bill from ECUD, not the City of Odessa.

Will my water bill increase because of this change?

- No, water rates are not affected by this change; only the billing and payment methods are affected.

Will this affect my senior discount?

- No. The Senior rate will not change and will still be available.

Will how I make payments stay the same or it will it change?

- The way you make payments will change in September. Until then, continue paying your bill as you are now. There will be new online, mail and in-person payment options in September. We will send the details next month.

Whom do I call if I have water questions or questions about my bill?

- Continue to call the same numbers until Sept. 10, 2021. In September you will have new contact numbers.

How does this affect me as a water customer?

- There will be more payment options. Both English and Spanish options will be available. Other changes will include the look of your bill, your new account number, the payment methods, and the numbers to contact when you have questions.

This is a lot of information. What should I do now?

- Nothing. This is a notice to let you know changes are coming starting Sept. 10, 2021. We will send another communication with more specific details and directions in August.