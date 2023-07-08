Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating unattended death

ECSO is encouraging the public to avoid the area of 56th and Angus at this time due to the large law enforcement presence at the location.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on an unattended death.

They are encouraging the public to avoid the area of 56th and Angus at this time due to the large law enforcement presence at the location.

On Saturday, at about 6:18 p.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched reference an ambulance run to 2614 W 56th.

Upon arrival, deputies located a white male deceased from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.