ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — With no sign of COVID-19 slowing down, Ector County essential employees, like those at the health department have been working up a lot of comp time.

Working around the clock to test and investigative positive cases of the virus.

But there was no sign of them ever being able to take the comp time they have earned.

The Ector County Commissioners' Court voted to change that Tuesday.

Now hourly employees in the health department, emergency management department and information technology are going to be getting paid overtime for their work.

This is the first time in decades the county has voted to change how they are compensating non-law enforcement employees.

“The court decided that they would pay overtime to the non-exempt employees that are being assigned to the emergency operation center," Patricia Patton, Ector Co. Human Resources director said. "Ordinarily the county gives comp time in lieu of overtime so this is a special project.”

A special project made so by historical circumstances.

“They’re being asked to work so many hours and it is such a stressful situation following up on people who are being tested her for COVID-19," Patton said. "It’s just an out of the ordinary situation for them.”

Paying employees overtime will cost the county around $100,000.

To save where they can, the commissioners voted to place a hiring freeze on every department except:

Medical examiners

The county jail

The Sheriffs Office

Those who work on roads and bridges (Public Works)

"It's a tough time to be balancing a budget," said Greg Simmons, Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

As for furloughs and layoffs, the county says they are not at that point yet.

“It probably will come to that, at least the next budget cycle will be a very lean year," Simmons said. "We won’t be doing as many hires and there will be some reduced staff in certain areas.”

As to what departments could see cuts, that is still up in the air.

The Ector County Coliseum, the library, or the senior center are some locations where changes may be made.

As for Midland County, Judge Terry Johnson says he is looking at discussing compensating hourly employees with overtime at the next Commissioners Court meeting

Right now, Midland county employees are paid in comp time, not overtime.

