ECSO identifies inmate found dead in Ector County Jail cell

The inmate has been identified as 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an inmate was found dead in an Ector County Jail cell on Friday.

According to ECSO, Douglas Walter Hassell, 55, was found dead around 5:40 p.m.

He was in jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony theft.

Next of kin initially could not be located, but were notified of his death on Monday.