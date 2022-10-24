ECSO identifies inmate found dead in Ector County Jail cell

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an inmate was found dead in an Ector County Jail cell on Friday.
According to ECSO, Douglas Walter Hassell, 55, was found dead around 5:40 p.m.
He was in jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony theft.
Next of kin initially could not be located, but were notified of his death on Monday.
The Texas Rangers are investigating. NewsWest 9 has requested more information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and we will update this story as we learn more.