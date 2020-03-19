MIDLAND, Texas — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, Midland is preparing to do whatever it takes to slow the spread of the virus.

This includes banning gatherings of 50 or more people.

Restaurants are going to feel the biggest impact as many have already closed down their dine-in options. Now Governor Abbott has ordered all dine-in options for restaurants to close.

In order to stay open, other businesses are creating to-go options. This includes Bean & Grape.

"If we don't come up with creative ways to bring in some cash flow to support our payroll and support our patrons, we're gonna be out of business, and that would be a detriment to the community," said Ray Blanchard, general manager of Bean & Grape.

While the plan is to use these to-go orders to as a way to keep a steady stream of revenue coming through the door, Blanchard is unsure how long it will work. However, he and his staff knew they needed to do something .

"We're not sure if this thing is going to be supportive of our business model but our chef came out and he was very adamant of talking to me when I got back from my own spring break and he told me we need to find something," Blanchard said.

Whether or not the new service works, Blanchard said that other businesses should also do what they can to remain open.

"I'd recommend other businesses to find alternative and creative ways to come up with revenue right now. We need to do everything as a small business community to really focus on generating revenue at a time like this," Blanchard said.

