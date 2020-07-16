All ECISD students will have access to free meals for the 2020-21 school year

Funding for every breakfast and lunch meal served at ECISD schools will come from two USDA programs.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced on Wednesday that all of their students will be given access to free breakfast and lunch for the 2020-21 school year.

Meals will be provided to students both on and off campus.

Parents who elect to have their student stay at home will be able to pick up meals through curbside service at campuses.

ECISD schools will be receiving funding for the free meals through two USDA programs.

Elementary schools will benefit from the Community Eligibility Provision program while middle schools and high schools will use the Universal Free Feeding program.

“Removing hunger from the equation is an important step towards ensuring our students’ academic success,” said ECISD School Nutrition Director Brandon Reyes. “Being able to provide free meals for all students, every day, means food is not a barrier for our kids.”

Elementary students won't need to fill out an application to receive free meals, but parents are being asked to complete an income survey.

Middle and high school students are also being asked to complete a free/reduced meal application to receive the free meals. Applications will be mailed to students' homes, they can also be filled out online here.